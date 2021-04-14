Public Health discusses move to Orange Tier and pause on J&J vaccine distribution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This morning, we're taking a deeper dive into Kern County's transition into the Orange Tier right as the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is put on pause.

Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan joined 23ABC to give us a better picture of what's going on.

With Kern County moving into the Orange Tier, effective Wednesday, retail stores no longer have capacity restrictions and places like gyms, churches, theaters, and restaurants have increased capacity.

Carrigan said we are well on our way to entering the Yellow Tier, however Kern County must remain in the Orange Tier for at least three weeks before moving into the next, less restrictive tier.