Menu

Watch
News23ABC Morning Show

Actions

Bakersfield man spreading positivity through the pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Barry Zoeller Facebook
Spreading positivity throughout the pandemic
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 17:13:58-04

(KERO) — This morning, we were joined by 23ABC News Alum Barry Zoeller, who's been going out of his way to spread messages of hope during the pandemic.

Zoeller, now this Senior V.P. in investor relations for Tejon Ranch, has spent the last year writing messages of hope on his Facebook to the public. Zoeller this morning, about his FB posts inspiring positivity and joy through scripture during the pandemic.

He's been providing these 'nuggets of hope' for a year now!

Spreading positivity through the pandemic

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Current Temps

Current Temps

Current Temps

Current Temps