The dangers of heat and cars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Temperatures are rising and no matter the time, those heatwaves can have an impact on your vehicle and those inside it.

This morning we spoke with Matt Shupe from AAA about hot car dangers.

Temperatures inside a car, even on a mild, sunny day, can reach deadly levels in just 10 minutes. Children are particularly susceptible to heatstroke because their bodies can heat up five times faster than adults.

Animals are equally impacted by summer heat. Dogs are not able to sweat like humans do, but instead cool themselves by panting and by sweating through their paws. If they have only overheated air to breathe, they can collapse, suffer brain damage and die of heatstroke.

While we can’t control the heat this week, the Auto Club has these reminders to protect people and pets this week:



Never leave children or animals unattended in a car, not even for a short period of time. Outside air temperatures in the nineties can rise to 125 degrees inside the vehicle very quickly and can cause brain damage or death.

Create reminders and habits that give you and caregivers a safety net. Leave an item needed at your next stop in the back seat so you don’t forget about your loved one.