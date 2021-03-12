The Magic of Water scavenger hunt bringing awareness to water conservation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Water Association of Kern County is hoping to bring awareness to water conservation in a fun and creative way.

The Water Association of Kern County will be hosting a scavenger hunt at this month’s Second Saturday event in support of #TheMagicofWater campaign.

Attendees will find artwork stations set up at various local businesses, featuring fun facts and information about water usage. There will also be a social media contest for people to join for the chance to win $125 in gift cards from our partner businesses. To enter, they simply tag @water4kern on Facebook or Instagram, as well as the partner business, in a photo with the artwork at each location.