Theresa Caputo talks about her live experience

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You might know her from the hit TLC show "Long Island Medium," Theresa Caputo is bringing her gift to Bakersfield Sunday for a live show.

23ABC spoke with Caputo about how she can deliver messages to us from loved ones who have passed on and what the audience can expect from the experience.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience will be at the Fox Theater this Sunday with the show starting at 3 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

Proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event is required to attend. Per the tour's request, masks are required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status.