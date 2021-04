United Way of Kern County prepares for a "Chocolate Affair"

23ABC News

Posted at 12:15 PM, Apr 15, 2021

Rachel Hoetker joins 23ABC Morning Show to talk about United Way of Kern County's 7th Annual Chocolate Affair event. A Chocolate Affair fundraiser to benefit United Way

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.