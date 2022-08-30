Pediatricians warn parents about excessive screen time for children

(KERO) — The internet and computers are a big part of how students learn today, but health experts are warning that too much screen time can be harmful.

With school back in session, kids all over the country are spending hours each day staring at some kind of screen. Eye doctors are warning that it's hurting their sight.

Pediatric ophthalmologist Dr. Evan Silverstein says that balancing time online prevents vision changes, which is why he's encouraging students to use the "20-20-20 rule."

"Every 20 minutes that a child is on a device, they take a 20-second break and look 20 feet away," explained Silverstein. "Along with those 2s is trying to keep their device about 2 feet away from their face so they're not constantly straining to see really close up front."

Meanwhile, pediatrician Dr. Bergen Nelson says that too much time with technology can impact a student's sleep, which may cause focus problems in class. Nelson encourages parents to make sure students put the devices down when they get home.