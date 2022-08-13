Volunteers help students get ready for back to school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Volunteers with Bakersfield North Rotary and the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County helped 140 students get ready for back-to-school with a shopping spree.

Bakersfield North Rotary raised money through Rotarian donations that allowed the club to purchase new clothes for kids to ensure that they have all the necessities so they can show up to school on the first day looking and feeling their best.

This annual event is back after a 2 year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Parents provided lists of what students needed and then students were able to pick out their favorite back-to-school items.