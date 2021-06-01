Small plane makes emergency landing on Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nobody was hurt when a small plane with two people on board made an emergency landing on a busy Los Angeles freeway at the end of the holiday weekend.

Authorities say the single-engine Cessna landed around 7 p.m. Monday in southbound lanes of State Route 101 in the Westlake Village area. The pilot had radioed to nearby Van Nuys Airport minutes earlier that he might need to make an emergency landing, but the reason was not immediately clear.

EMERGENCY LANDING: A small plane landed on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, California, prompting road closures.



No injuries were reported after an instructor pilot took over from a student and landed the plane safely. https://t.co/YuZSfkDpBp pic.twitter.com/vIvSu2qqGw — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2021

The freeway was shut down as crews guided the plane down an exit ramp.