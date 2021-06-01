Watch
NewsCheck This Out

Actions

Small plane makes emergency landing on Los Angeles freeway

items.[0].image.alt
ABC News/Twitter
Plane Lands on Highway in Southern California
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 14:48:51-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nobody was hurt when a small plane with two people on board made an emergency landing on a busy Los Angeles freeway at the end of the holiday weekend.

Authorities say the single-engine Cessna landed around 7 p.m. Monday in southbound lanes of State Route 101 in the Westlake Village area. The pilot had radioed to nearby Van Nuys Airport minutes earlier that he might need to make an emergency landing, but the reason was not immediately clear.

The freeway was shut down as crews guided the plane down an exit ramp.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran