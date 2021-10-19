CAPK looking to ease access to COVID-19 vaccine throughout Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The range of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has expanded greatly since the vaccine was first made available. It’s now open to nearly everyone ages 12 and up. But just because most are eligible for the vaccine, doesn’t mean everyone has easy access to it.

Community Action Partnership of Kern is focused on bringing programs to those families who need them most. From their various programs, they help residents meet financial, educational, and health needs.

Now, CAPK is looking to help bring another service to those hard to reach communities.

For the next several weeks, CAPK is partnering with Kern County Public Health to bring vaccination clinics to their Head Start facilities around Kern. They have clinics scheduled in Arvin, Shafter, and Bakersfield.

The system is easy and quick, with clinics offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

Right now, CAPK and the Head Start programs do not require the vaccine for those using their programs, but wanted to offer easy access to those interested, especially in Kern’s outlying areas.

These clinics aren’t limited to those in CAPK programs, but are open to the public.

The schedule of clinics is below:

Oct. 20 — 1111 Bush Street, Arvin from 2 to 4:30 p.m., second dose: 11/10 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 — 1825 Feliz Drive, Bakersfield from 1 to 4 p.m., second dose: 11/16 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Nov. 1 — 115 Central Valley Hwy. Shafter from 1 to 4 p.m., second dose 11/22 from 1 to 4 p.m.