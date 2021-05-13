CDC drops mask mandate for those vaccinated, where does that leave guidelines on state, local levels

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — The announcement from the CDC Thursday is leading many to ask how this will affect guidelines on a state and local level. Especially since Kern County is still in the state’s orange tier.

As is the case with most of these big announcements, local health officials found out about it at the same time that we did. That means that there’s still some work to be done on local guidelines before those in Kern County can take off their masks.

“We are waiting for the state’s guidance to come out, we don’t know when that’s going to happen,” said Michelle Corson, Kern County Public Health.

Thursday's news from the CDC marks a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life. Although the agency says those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most situations, the final say for California residents and businesses comes from the state.

"We look forward to getting the information, and again, it’s another incentive to get fully vaccinated as soon as you can,” said Corson.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.

The CDC made the announcement as the number of COVID cases and deaths across the country continues to improve, which medical experts attribute to vaccines.

“We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Walensky.

Although some questions remain, both the CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and President Joe Biden explained that some people across the nation will still feel more comfortable wearing their masks even if they’re vaccinated, and that’s ok.

“If you see them, please treat them with kindness and respect,” said Biden.

As of Thursday, there is no clear directive from the CDC about how exactly businesses or public health departments should move forward with masks. However, the agency states on its website that fully vaccinated people still need to follow some guidelines in certain situations.

“Federal, state, local, tribal or territory laws, rules and regulations, including businesses and workplace guidance,” said Corson.

California had already planned to drop its mask mandate on June 15, for outdoor activities, but not indoor ones.

Our national correspondent Joe St. George is reporting that big corporations are meeting with risk assessment teams to decide what they’ll individually require. Those are the types of decisions that will likely decide what you can do with or without masks.