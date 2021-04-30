FEMA offering funeral assistance for deaths attributed to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency is accepting applications for funeral assistance and reimbursement for deaths that have been attributed to COVID-19.

FEMA said in order to qualify, the death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia, the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19, and the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance will assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation and typically include, but are not limited to:



Transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual

Transfer of remains

Casket or urn

Burial plot or cremation niche

Marker or headstone

Clergy or officiant services

Arrangement of the funeral ceremony

Use of funeral home equipment or staff

Cremation or interment costs

Costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates

Additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances

“We appreciate FEMA making this assistance available to families who have experienced a tragic loss during the pandemic” says Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health. “We want to ensure our community is aware of this valuable resource and has the information needed to pursue it.”

To begin the application process, individuals can call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at (844) 684-6333.

