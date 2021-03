(KERO) — This morning, Kern County officially enters the red tier, opening restaurants, movie theaters, and gyms for indoor operations at limited capacity.

Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan joined 23ABC to discuss the upcoming changes and how Kern County can keep improving.

Restaurants are able to open indoors at 25% capacity. Gyms are able to open indoors at a 10% capacity. Movie theaters are able to open indoors at a 25% capacity. All retail stores can extend their indoor capacity to 50%.