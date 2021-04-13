Kern County Public Health to pause all Johnson & Johnson distribution

(KERO) — Kern County Public Health has informed all Kern County vaccination providers to hold the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until given federal recommendation to resume.

This announcement coming just hours after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pause in the use of vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the FDA said it was recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine. So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"CDC has indicated that these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," Public Health said. "However, we take the safety of vaccines very seriously."