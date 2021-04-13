CSUB vaccination hub to go back to administering Pfizer vaccine

Following the announcement that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be paused, the California State Bakersfield vaccination hub will go back to administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The CSUB hub started administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday after weeks of administering the Pfizer vaccine.

On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a pause of the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following multiple reports of people having blood clots.

On Tuesday morning, David Womack, senior vice president at Kaiser Permanente and operations lead at the CSUB vaccination hub told 23ABC that it will go back to offering the Pfizer vaccine this morning.

Womack also said, after getting word of the Johnson & Johnson decision overnight, Kaiser was told it would get an increase in shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.