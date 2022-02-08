Kern County reports 707 new cases of COVID as California prepares to lift mask mandates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As for COVID numbers in Kern County, the public health department reported 707 new cases Tuesday morning bringing that total to 222,651. In addition, eight new deaths were reported. That total is now just over two thousand.

The 7-day case rate is 81.5 per 100,000. As of Monday, over 1.125 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to Kern County residents. Over 460,000 or 54.2% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Monday, Kern County has 231 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 49 are in the ICU.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the Kern County Public Health Department said: "California Department of Public Health CDPH) announced the statewide indoor masking mandate will expire on February 15, 2022 and revert back to the previous masking guidance, requiring only unvaccinated individuals to mask in indoor public settings. Additionally, mega-event capacity restrictions revert to pre-surge guidance at 1,000 attendees in an indoor setting and 10,000 attendees in an outdoor setting. Both changes take effect on February 16."