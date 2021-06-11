Kern County winner drawn at California vaccine lottery drawing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person in Kern County will be getting a $50,000 check after being drawn Friday at California's second "Vax for the Win" drawing.

15 winners across the state who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were chosen. These winners will be contacted directly by phone.

Kern, along with Fresno County, were the first counties in the Central Valley to be chosen for the drawing.

The following winners chosen at the drawing include:



Kern County

Fresno County

Monterey County

Sacramento County

Alameda County

Los Angeles County (three winners)

San Francisco

San Diego

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County (two winners)

Riverside County

Orange County

State officials said two of the 15 winners last week missed their chance because they didn't respond to several attempts to reach them.

If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.

If anyone refuses their winnings, the state will draw from a group of backup numbers.