Kern County winner drawn at California vaccine lottery drawing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person in Kern County will be getting a $50,000 check after being drawn Friday at California's second "Vax for the Win" drawing.
15 winners across the state who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were chosen. These winners will be contacted directly by phone.
Kern, along with Fresno County, were the first counties in the Central Valley to be chosen for the drawing.
The following winners chosen at the drawing include:
- Kern County
- Fresno County
- Monterey County
- Sacramento County
- Alameda County
- Los Angeles County (three winners)
- San Francisco
- San Diego
- San Mateo County
- Santa Clara County (two winners)
- Riverside County
- Orange County
State officials said two of the 15 winners last week missed their chance because they didn't respond to several attempts to reach them.
If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.
If anyone refuses their winnings, the state will draw from a group of backup numbers.