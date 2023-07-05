1 arrested, 1 at large following carjacking in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — One man was arrested and another is wanted by the Kern County Sheriff's Office following a carjacking in Wasco on Fri, June 30.

According to the KCSO, Wasco Substation deputies were informed of and sent to a carjacking involving a gun near the 600 block of E Street around 6:50 p.m. The suspects fled the scene "in an unknown direction" before deputies arrived. Both suspects were described as being Hispanic and wearing face masks that fully covered their faces.

The McFarland Police Department later found the suspect's vehicle near the 200 block of Browning Road in McFarland around 12:40 p.m. on Sat, July 1. According to the KCSO, the MPD detained the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jose Soto, 27.

KCSO deputies took over the investigation from the MPD and searched Soto's vehicle. During the search, deputies found a gun that matched the one used in the Wasco carjacking. Soto was arrested "for several felony charges," according to the KCSO.

The other man involved in the carjacking has not been identified and is still wanted by authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Lines at (661) 322-4040.

