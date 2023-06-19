1 dead, 1 injured after Juneteenth concert shooting at San Diego park

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — One person died in a shooting at a Juneteenth concert at a Liberty Station park in San Diego on Sat, June 17.

San Diego police say they received multiple 911 calls about the shooting at NTC Park. Two people were shot at the event.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers found a large group of people who were attending the event fleeing the area, along with a 20-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, when they arrived at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Another 20-year-old man was shot in the leg.

According to law enforcement, a fight broke out within the crowd near the end of the event. Then the suspect took out a handgun, shot the victims, and left the scene.

"We know there were a lot of people at this event, a lot of people in the park," said San Diego Police Department Public Information Officer Adam Sharki. "We know people saw something, whether it was a car, a license plate, what led up to this. We do have some witnesses we are talking to. We are looking for more."

It is unknown if the two men who were shot were involved in the fight, if they were targeted by the suspect, or if they were innocent bystanders struck by gunfire. However, police did say that this was not an active shooter event and that it appears to have been an isolated incident.

The suspect remains at-large.