1 dead after vehicle hits 2 people in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One woman is dead and a man is injured after a vehicle hit two people in East Bakersfield on Sun, June 4.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were sent to the 600 block of Union Avenue after receiving reports of a crash around 11:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered two people, a man and a woman, that had been hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes. The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

An investigation by the BPD determined that the two people attempted to cross the road from the center median, walking directly in front of the vehicle before being hit.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to the BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

