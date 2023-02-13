1 dead, another injured after shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was killed and another was injured after a shooting took place in East Bakersfield on Sat, Feb 11.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), officers arrived near the 300 block of Clifton Street after reports of a shooting around 2:14 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two men who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. The other was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Following an investigation, two suspects were determined to be involved in the shooting. According to the BPD, two Black men are the suspects in the case. There is no further information on their identities and it is unknown what clothing the men were wearing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111, the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040, or Detective J. Dunn at (661) 326-3557.