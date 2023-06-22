1 man dead, another injured after crash caused by shooting in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead and another person was injured following a crash caused by a shooting in Delano on Sun, June 18.

According to the Delano Police Department, officers were notified of a shooting near West 13th Place and Concord Street around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered two adults that had crashed into a wall and that the driver of the vehicle had been shot.

The driver of the vehicle, Mario Moreno, 27, died from gunshot injuries at the scene, according to the DPD. The other person was taken to a nearby hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The DPD is "actively seeking assistance from the public in identifying any additional witnesses or potential suspects related to this case." Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Santos with the DPD at (661) 720-5516 or email LSantos@DelanoPD.org.

