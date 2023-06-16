1 man injured following hit-and-run in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is in the hospital with major injuries after being hit by a car in East Bakersfield on Fri, June 16.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were notified of a man being hit by a car near the intersection of Edison Highway and Webster Street around 3:32 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified man suspected to be in his 30s in the roadway, lying in the second eastbound lane of Edison Highway. The driver of the car had fled the scene before officers arrived. The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

An investigation by CHP officers determined that the car was a white 2018 Nissan Sentra. According to the CHP, the Nissan was traveling eastbound at an unknown speed when it hit the man "just east of Webster Street." The car fled the scene after the man was hit.

Officers later located the car after it had been abandoned near the corner of Kentucky Street and Center Street. According to the CHP, "officers were unable to locate the driver of the Nissan in the area."

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CHP Bakersfield Area Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez at (661) 396-6600.

