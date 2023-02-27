2 men injured in shoot-out following attempted burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two men were shot following an attempted house burglary in Central Bakersfield on Thurs, Feb 23.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a "shoot-out" occurred shortly before 7:04 p.m. after a man returned to his home near the 2300 block of Pine Street and discovered a vehicle he did not recognize in his driveway and multiple men fleeing his home. As the man pulled up to his house in his car, one of the men trying to escape began shooting at him. The man returned fire, as he had a gun legally. The man received a non-threatening gunshot wound.

Melvin Carter, 43, of Palmdale and Frederick Minnoy III, 36, of Bakersfield were both identified as suspects in the investigation. Carter was identified after arriving at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound from the shoot-out. Carter is currently "in serious but stable condition," according to the BPD. Meanwhile, Minnoy was arrested for his role in the shooting following an investigation. Minnoy was booked into the Kern County Jail for attempted residential burglary, attempted murder, and conspiracy.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.