2 teens arrested following carjacking, car chase in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday night, November 14th, following a carjacking that led to a car chase that began in East Bakersfield and damaged multiple vehicles in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), five teenagers had approached an Instacart delivery driver and threatened her with a gun shortly before 9:51 p.m. The teens proceeded to steal the driver's car. The driver was unharmed, however.

The BPD discovered the car along with two teenage occupants driving between South King Street and Potomac Avenue around 11:14 p.m. the same night. After the two boys, 15 and 16, refused to stop for police, a car chase that would end near the 4400 block of Parker Avenue began. The teens hit several parked vehicles before they stopped and attempted to flee on foot.

Officers were able to catch and arrest the two boys. Both were taken and booked into juvenile hall.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.