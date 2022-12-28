2 women wanted for attempting robbery with a gun at Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking the community for help identifying two women involved in an attempted robbery at the Valley Plaza Mall on Fri, Dec 23. The women are also wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the BPD, the suspects waved a gun and pressed it against a victim’s head before striking the victim during an attempted robbery. The pair left the area in a newer model dark-colored compact vehicle.

They are described as Hispanic women with medium builds, both standing around 5 foot 2 inches tall. Police believe they are anywhere from 18 to 25 years old.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Detective J Felgenhauer at (661) 326-3559 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.