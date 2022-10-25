3 arrested following burglaries at Cigarette World and Crystal's Water and Tobacco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) made three arrests on Monday, October 24th, following two armed robberies.

According to the BPD, two men are suspected of armed robberies at the Cigarette World on Brundage Lane around 4:30 p.m. and at Crystal's Water and Tobacco on White Lane around 5:20 p.m. A third man was waiting in a white Kia. All three drove away.

BPD officers found the car around 8:40 p.m. on Avondale Drive near Niles and Fairfax in East Bakersfield. They found a stolen loaded gun inside, along with what was taken during both robberies.

All three suspects were arrested. The suspects are 21-year-old Angel Najera, 23-year-old Isaac Rodriguez, and a 17-year-old boy.

Anyone with information on these events is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.