4 arrested, 1 at large for drug-related murder in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is warning the community of an armed and dangerous murder suspect at large.

Garrett Sebastian Cole, 31, is wanted by the police and has an outstanding arrest warrant for murder, robbery, and kidnapping. He is described as having black hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 foot 8 and weighs approximately 215 pounds.

Officers investigated a residence on the 300 block of Real Road shortly before 2 a.m. on September 23rd following a call reporting "suspicious circumstances," according to the BPD. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of a serious crime taking place and suspected foul play, leading to the subsequent investigation of Juan Toscano, 34, and the eventual discovery of an unnamed victim on October 6th.

Toscano admitted to the BPD that he had killed a man following a failed narcotics deal and that the body was moved to a secondary location by other people. Toscano was booked into Kern County Jail for murder.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of three others on October 5th. Johnny Vega, Javier Ontiveros, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio were all arrested for robbery, kidnapping, and murder. Ontiveros, 25, attempted to escape police custody while being interviewed but was captured shortly after. He and Vega, 29, were booked into Kern County Jail. Ontiveros was also arrested for resisting arrest and an additional felony warrant.

Esquer-Rubio, 21, attempted to escape police following his discovery, leading to a car chase with officers. During the pursuit, Esquer-Rubio struck several police and civilian vehicles, however, no one was injured. He was arrested and additionally booked into Kern County Jail for felony evading, resisting arrest, and an unrelated felony warrant.

Following the arrests of Vega, Ontiveros, and Esquer-Rubio, the BPD discovered the body of the victim near Fort Mohave, Arizona, on October 6th. The man's identity will be released by the Fort Mohave Coroner's Office at a later date.

Anyone with information should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-362-3921.