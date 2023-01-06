4 men wanted for robbing Northwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help identifying four men who are wanted for burglary after robbing a home in Northwest Bakersfield.

According to the KCSO, four men robbed a home near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway on Nov 5, 2022. The men stole money, jewelry, and eight guns from a safe located inside the home before fleeing in a newer model dark grey SUV. The KCSO says the vehicle is "similar to a Ford Explorer."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Perkins at the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.