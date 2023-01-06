Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

4 men wanted for robbing Northwest Bakersfield home

Four wanted for robbery
23ABC
Four wanted for robbery
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 17:22:15-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help identifying four men who are wanted for burglary after robbing a home in Northwest Bakersfield.

According to the KCSO, four men robbed a home near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway on Nov 5, 2022. The men stole money, jewelry, and eight guns from a safe located inside the home before fleeing in a newer model dark grey SUV. The KCSO says the vehicle is "similar to a Ford Explorer."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Perkins at the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson