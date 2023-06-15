4 people arrested for allegedly stealing $10,000 worth of store merchandise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested four people for organized retail theft and other charges, along with an additional two people for unrelated warrants, at a motel in South Bakersfield on Tues, June 13.

According to the BPD, the BPD's Organized Retail Theft Unit executed a search warrant for a room at the Econo Lodge motel on Wible Road around 11 a.m. The warrant was in relation to reports of retail theft at Mashall's and TJ Max on Mon, June 12. The BPD says that purses were stolen from the stores.

The motel room search revealed approximately $10,000 in stolen merchandise from various stores around Bakersfield, leading to the arrest of four people involved. Maile Bond, 18, Steven Noey, 23, Margarita Mora, 59, and Roel Garza, 55, were all arrested for organized retail theft and conspiracy. Bond, Mora, and Garza also were arrested for receiving stolen property and Noey was arrested for grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond and Mora were also arrested on misdemeanor warrants, whereas Noey was arrested on a felony warrant.

Two men, Marcos Barrios, 30, and Robert Kellogg, 29, were also arrested at the motel for felony warrants unrelated to the theft investigation.

According to the BPD, detectives were able to return items to some local businesses. 432 stolen items were returned to Rite Aid, Target, Big 5, Forever 21, Marshall's, TJ Maxx, Walgreen, H&M, Work World, JC Penny, Old Navy, and Joanne's Fabrics.

