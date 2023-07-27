6 arrested following fatal Los Angeles County car shooting may be connected to double homicide

PASADENA, Calif. (KERO) — Pasadena police have arrested six people in connection to the shooting of a 32-year-old man at a scenic lookout.

Detectives with the Pasadena Police Department say that a crew made of six men and women are responsible for the death of Jessie Munoz. Police believe the crew are members of a street gang and may also be responsible for other crimes in Los Angeles County.

According to the PPD, Munoz crashed his car in a turnout on Angeles Crest Highway after being shot multiple times during a robbery on Sat, July 22. A woman was in the car with him. The woman survived and police claim that she helped them in the investigation.

A similar scene played out two days later in Rancho Palos Verdes, where Jorge Ramos, 36, and Taylor Raven Whittaker, 26, were shot to death inside their car. Detectives think the two cases could be connected, along with others in Los Angeles County.

The six suspects could face charges ranging from murder to armed robbery.

"It was a strategic decision to take them into custody the moment we did," said Lieutenant Keith Gomez of the PPD. "We had the intelligence and we had the information and we felt comfortable that when we made the arrests, we were arresting the right people."

Two handguns and two rifles recovered from Saturday's shooting are being tested to see if they were the same ones used in the Rancho Palos Verdes double homicide.