60-year-old man arrested after exposing self to teen and offering money for sex act

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 60-year-old man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a teenage girl and offering her money to perform a sex act in Southwest Bakersfield on Tues, Aug 1.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Gasoline Alley and Pacheco Road for "suspicious circumstances" around 8:18 p.m. Upon arrival, a 16-year-old girl told police that she was in the area when a man allegedly offered to pay the girl to perform a sex act on him before he exposed his genitals to her.

Following an investigation, officers found and arrested Sukhbinder Singh, 60, near the same area. According to the BPD, Singh was arrested for indecent exposure, annoying a minor, and contacting a minor to commit a felony.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is again asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

