Arrest made in connection with fatal February shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield that took place back in February.

The Bakersfield Police Department says 40-year-old Darius Key of Bakersfield, was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in a February 11 shooting that happened on Clifton Street. One person was killed in that shooting and another was wounded.

Police originally said they were looking for two people in connection with the shooting but have not identified a second suspect.

Key was booked on charges of first-degree murder and conspiring to commit a crime.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Det. Richardi at (661) 326-3858, BPD at (661) 327-7111 or the Secret Witness hotline at (661) 322-4040.