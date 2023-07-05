Authorities search for man wanted in connection to deadly shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that took place in East Bakersfield.

Alexander Aburto is wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead near the intersection of Chamberlain Avenue and Harold Way that took place on May 22, 2022.

Anyone with information on Aburto or his whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110, Detective Branden Routh at (661) 391-7500, or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040. It is also possible to send an anonymous text tip to the KCSO by texting 847411 and typing KCSO before the message.

