Bakersfield elementary school teacher arrested on child pornography charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 6th-grade teacher at Bessie Owens Elementary School in Bakersfield was arrested on Tuesday on charges including possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to a statement from the Bakersfield Police Department, 59-year-old Matthew Ambrose was arrested following a search of his residence in the 5600 block of Coburn Ridge Court. The search was conducted by Bakersfield Police Department, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Secret Service as part of an internet crimes against children investigation.

Ambrose was arrested for possession and distribution of "child sexual abuse material."

The Bakersfield City School District was notified of the arrest and is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, the BPD says there is no indication that local children were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.