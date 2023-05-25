Watch Now
Owens Elementary parents react to teacher's child porn arrest

Teacher Matthew Ambrose, 59, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual exploitation media. BPD says there's no indication any local children were involved.
A 6th-grade teacher at Bessie Owens Elementary School in Bakersfield was arrested Tuesday on charges including possession and distribution of child pornography. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 59-year-old Matthew Ambrose was arrested following a search of his residence. 23ABC's Ruby Rivera spoke to parents of Owens Elementary students to get their reactions.
bessie owens primary bakersfield (file)
Posted at 6:55 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 21:55:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 6th-grade teacher at Bessie Owens Elementary School in Bakersfield was arrested Tuesday on charges including possession and distribution of child pornography. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 59-year-old Matthew Ambrose was arrested following a search of his residence.

Owens Elementary parents have had a mixed response to the situation. Some of them are unaware of it entirely, while others say they were surprised when they heard the news. Parents also wanted to know whether other teachers will be questioned and what the school's process for conducting background checks is.

At this time, BPD says they haven't seen any indication that any local children were involved. The investigation, however, is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

