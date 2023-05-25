Owens Elementary parents react to teacher's child porn arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 6th-grade teacher at Bessie Owens Elementary School in Bakersfield was arrested Tuesday on charges including possession and distribution of child pornography. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 59-year-old Matthew Ambrose was arrested following a search of his residence.

Owens Elementary parents have had a mixed response to the situation. Some of them are unaware of it entirely, while others say they were surprised when they heard the news. Parents also wanted to know whether other teachers will be questioned and what the school's process for conducting background checks is.

At this time, BPD says they haven't seen any indication that any local children were involved. The investigation, however, is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.