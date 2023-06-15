Watch Now
Bakersfield Fire Department asks for help identifying arson suspect

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 17:05:22-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking the public for help identifying and finding a man who is suspected of committing arson in South Bakersfield.

According to the BFD, the man set fire to the passenger area inside a vehicle parked at the Motel 6 on White Lane on Tues, June 6. The fire allegedly caused "major fire damage," rendering the vehicle "a total loss."

The man is described as being Black. He was seen on a surveillance camera wearing a short-sleeve blue shirt with black jeans. He was seen riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the BFD's Fire Tip Hotline at (877) 347-3827 or (661) 326-3691.

