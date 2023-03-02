Bakersfield Fire Department asks for help identifying person of interest in Home Depot fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department (BFD) is asking for help identifying a person of interest relating to a fire that occurred at a Home Depot on Sat, Feb 18.

The fire took place around 3 a.m. outside of the Home Depot located at 4700 Gosford Road. According to the BPD, "the fire caused major fire damage to lumber and the exterior of the Home Depot."

BFD investigators say that a person of interest was seen leaving the area. The man is described as White. He is possibly in his early-to-mid 20s and has short black hair. He was last seen riding a scooter and wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on who the person of interest is and his whereabouts is asked to call the BFD at (661) 326-3691 or email arson@BakersfieldFire.us.