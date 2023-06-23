Bakersfield Fire Department searching for man and woman suspected of arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking the public for help identifying two people wanted for vehicle arson.

Investigators allege that the people had set fire to a car near the intersection of Ming Avenue and Union Avenue around 5 a.m. on Wed, May 17. According to the BFD, "the fire caused major fire damage to the vehicle and was a total loss."

The first suspect is described as being a Hispanic man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt with a dark-colored jacket and black jeans.

The second suspect is described as being a Hispanic woman with a medium build. She has long dark hair with bleached streaks and tattoos on her left shoulder, according to the BPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Tip Hotline at (877) 347-3847 or (661) 326-3691.