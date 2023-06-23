Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Bakersfield Fire Department searching for man and woman suspected of arson

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, "the fire caused major fire damage to the vehicle and was a total loss."
Man and woman wanted for arson
23ABC
Man and woman wanted for arson
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 14:28:47-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking the public for help identifying two people wanted for vehicle arson.

Investigators allege that the people had set fire to a car near the intersection of Ming Avenue and Union Avenue around 5 a.m. on Wed, May 17. According to the BFD, "the fire caused major fire damage to the vehicle and was a total loss."

The first suspect is described as being a Hispanic man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt with a dark-colored jacket and black jeans.

The second suspect is described as being a Hispanic woman with a medium build. She has long dark hair with bleached streaks and tattoos on her left shoulder, according to the BPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Tip Hotline at (877) 347-3847 or (661) 326-3691.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School