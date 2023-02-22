Bakersfield High School receives shooting threat after Roblox argument online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) announced that Bakersfield High School (BHS) had received a shooting threat via Skype after an argument online over the game Roblox.

According to the BPD, a secondhand source notified the BPD of a Skype call in which the caller threatened to "shoot as many students as possible" with a rifle they were supposedly armed with. Multiple BPD officers and Kern High School District police officers went to BHS as a result of the Skype call shortly after 3:34 p.m. Most students had already been released due to the school day ending but the remaining students were placed on lockdown while police remained in the area.

Following an investigation with assistance from New York law enforcement, the BPD was able to identify the Skype threat suspects as a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old from Utica, NY. It was discovered that the threats were the result of an argument with a child from Bakersfield on the online game Roblox.

The BPD says that the investigation is ongoing, however, the threat of a shooting has been determined to "not be credible."