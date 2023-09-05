Bakersfield man arrested after leading police officers on chase in stolen vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested after leading Bakersfield Police Department officers on a chase while in a stolen vehicle in East Bakersfield on Fri, Sept 1.

Daniel Aleman, 28, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, evading law enforcement in a vehicle, and resisting arrest, as well as related drug and firearm charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the BPD, officers were on patrol near the intersection of East Brundage Lane and Washington Street when they noticed a Chevrolet Silverado truck that had been reported as stolen around 7:28 p.m. BPD officers then attempted to pull over the truck, however, the driver, later identified to be Aleman, refused, leading officers to pursue him.

Aleman later led police officers to the 12300 block of Edison Highway, where he attempted to escape on foot. Aleman was caught and arrested in the area. While being taken into custody, officers discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a gun on his person, according to the BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7211.



