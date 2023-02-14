Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of multiple sex-related charges involving a child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and other sex-related charges on Tues, Feb 14.

Lawrence Morales, 29, was arrested by Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) detectives around 8:45 a.m. According to the BPD, the BPD's Internet Crimes Against Children detail had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Morales was suspected of asking a minor to produce child pornography on Feb 4, 2021. An investigation revealed that the minor involved had been the victim of multiple sexual offenses.

Morales was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for possession of child pornography, oral copulation of a minor, and "other sex-related charges," according to the BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Chad Ott at (661) 326-3871.