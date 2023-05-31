Bakersfield police ask for help finding package theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and finding a man who is suspected of stealing packages from people's yards and doorsteps in Central Bakersfield.

According to the BPD, the man was stealing packages near the 2900 block of Spruce Street around 1:15 p.m. on Mon, March 6.

The man is described as being White and in his 30s. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard. He was seen wearing a brown jacket with jeans and a camouflage-patterned hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Lindy Poteete at (661) 326-3538.

