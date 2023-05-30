Bakersfield police ask for help finding suspected Ulta Beauty thieves

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding two men suspected of grand theft.

According to the BPD, two men entered the Ulta Beauty on Rosedale Highway on Tues, May 2. While inside, the men grabbed "over a thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise" and fled the store without paying.

The first man is described as being Hispainc. He is approximately 20 to 30 years old. He has brown hair, as well as a mustache and short beard. He was seen wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt.

The second man is also described as being Hispanic and is approximately 20 to 30 years old. He has brown hair and a goatee. He was seen wearing a blue Nike Dodgers jersey and a black baseball hat. He has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 326-3513 or Detective Matthew Aquino at (661) 326-3316.

