Bakersfield police, California Highway Patrol arrest 4 armed robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men suspected of an armed robbery that took place outside of the Valley Plaza Mall on Fri, May 26.

According to the BPD, officers were notified of an armed robbery near the 2700 block of Ming Avenue around 6:28 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered two minors who were allegedly robbed. The BPD says the minors, both boys, "were walking outside of the mall when they were approached by several male suspects wearing ski masks who brandished a handgun at them and forcibly took jewelry and other property from them before fleeing in a vehicle."

A suspect vehicle was discovered by officers near the 4900 block of Stine Road a little over twenty minutes later at 6:52 p.m. Officers attempted to stop the car, however, the car did not pull over, resulting in a chase throughout East Bakersfield. During the chase, the suspects threw the stolen property outside of the car.

The chase continued to southbound Highway 99 before leading to Interstate 5, where the California Highway Patrol took over. The suspects eventually were arrested near Sloan Canyon Road at Nares Drive in Lebec after abandoning their vehicle.

Manjot Rangi, 20, Jay’Vontae Thompson, 18, Deqwon Thomas, 20, and Damien Diaz, 25, of Bakersfield were all arrested for robbery, willful cruelty to a child, resisting arrest, gang participation, and weapons violation.

