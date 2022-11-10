Bakersfield Police Department announces use of force investigation following viral video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the release of a viral video depicting what some are calling "excessive force," the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) has announced that there is an ongoing use of force investigation regarding the incident. The announcement was made via press release on Thursday, November 10th.

According to the BPD, officers arrived at the scene of an in-progress burglary of a closed business on White Lane around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, October 23rd. After arriving at the scene, the four men involved in the crime fled. After an on-foot pursuit, BPD officers arrested two 17-year-old suspects.

A video of one of the arrests went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms because of the force used on the teen. The video depicted multiple instances of strikes with a police baton before officers dragged the teen off camera while pursuing the other arrested suspect. The TikTok account that originally posted the video is no longer available online.

According to the BPD, both 17-year-olds received medical care following their arrests and were taken to a nearby hospital before being booked into juvenile hall on burglary charges. The department also said that a use of force investigation was started on the same day as the incident and that the original video was booked as evidence.

All officers involved in the situation will remain on full duty.