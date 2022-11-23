Bakersfield Police Department arrests 2 following weapons and drug search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested two men after a search turned up multiple weapons and drugs in Southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday night, November 22nd.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home off Ashe Road between Ming and White lane around 9:30 p.m. Officials say they located seven illegally owned and loaded firearms, including 2 assault rifles. They also found fentanyl pills, along with 34.5 grams of cocaine.

21-year-old Jorge Lara and 29-year-old Edwin Bermudez were both arrested and charged with sales of fentanyl and cocaine, illegal firearms possession, and conspiracy.