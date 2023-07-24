Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Bakersfield Police Department arrests man who fatally stabbed grandmother

Since the woman's death, the Kern County District Attorney's Office has been "advised in order to amend the [attempted murder] charge to murder."
Stabbing (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of knife behind crime scene tape.
Stabbing (FILE)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 16:23:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder after he stabbed his grandmother on Thurs, July 13. The woman who was stabbed has since died.

According to the BPD, officers were sent to a home near the 500 block of Flower Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died on Fri, July 21.

Following an investigation, the BPD accused Juan Valdez, 31, of stabbing the woman, later identified to be the grandmother of Valdez, inside their shared residence. Valdez was arrested for attempted murder, at the time. Since the woman's death, the Kern County District Attorney's Office has been "advised in order to amend the charge to murder."

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gladys Knight Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to See Gladys Knight