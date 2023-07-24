Bakersfield Police Department arrests man who fatally stabbed grandmother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder after he stabbed his grandmother on Thurs, July 13. The woman who was stabbed has since died.

According to the BPD, officers were sent to a home near the 500 block of Flower Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died on Fri, July 21.

Following an investigation, the BPD accused Juan Valdez, 31, of stabbing the woman, later identified to be the grandmother of Valdez, inside their shared residence. Valdez was arrested for attempted murder, at the time. Since the woman's death, the Kern County District Attorney's Office has been "advised in order to amend the charge to murder."

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

