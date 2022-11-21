Bakersfield Police Department asks for help finding garage burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking the community for help locating a man suspected of robbing a local garage on Thursday, October 20th.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., a man robbed a residential garage on the 1000 block of Oleander Avenue. The man is described as being a White or Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt with blue jeans and grey shoes. He was seen with a blue backpack.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Miller of the BPD at (661) 852-7039.