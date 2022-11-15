Bakersfield Police Department asks for help finding hit-and-run suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help from the community in locating the drivers of multiple vehicles involved in a hit-and-run.

An unidentified woman died after being hit by a car outside of a crosswalk near the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway on Friday, November 4th. Following police investigation, it was discovered that the woman was first stuck by a silver Toyota Celica traveling westbound. After the car fled the scene, the woman was hit a second time by a black GMC or Chevy truck. The truck also fled the scene.

The BPD describes the Toyota Celica as having "major damage to the passenger side starting from the front bumper up to the windshield."

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.